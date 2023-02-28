MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,166,000 after purchasing an additional 58,155 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,009,000. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $87.96 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.56.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.19%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

