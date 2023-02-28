MetLife Investment Management LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $1,126,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $68.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Separately, Stephens raised Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

