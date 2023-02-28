MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,026 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $28,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 58.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,670. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $105.14 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.87.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.90.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

