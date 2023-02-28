MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,137 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 336.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.58 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. Research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Guy Melamed bought 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,195.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.76.

Varonis Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.