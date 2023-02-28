MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,035 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,336,000 after acquiring an additional 74,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,221 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 905,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after buying an additional 169,813 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after buying an additional 106,027 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $18,992,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $83,573.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $83,573.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $84,466.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,403.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,020 shares of company stock worth $2,689,975 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Securities began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $39.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

