MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,434 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 25.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,481.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 19,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $217,146.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,613 shares in the company, valued at $10,030,684.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIAV. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

