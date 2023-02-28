MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 41,580 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 261,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,580 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CCL opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

