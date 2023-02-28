MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,899 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $5,381,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,054 shares in the company, valued at $368,814,668.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

VSCO stock opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $58.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.19.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 178.60% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

