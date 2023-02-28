MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 90.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 48.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 126.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COTY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Coty stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 80.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. Coty’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

