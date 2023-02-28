MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,203 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 56.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 435.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 49,157 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,301 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.92 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $28.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.