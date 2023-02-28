MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackLine by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.
In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,493 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $104,166.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 75,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,260,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,327 shares of company stock worth $3,629,243. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $68.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.02 and a beta of 0.81. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38.
BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.
