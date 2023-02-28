MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,961,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,882,000 after buying an additional 60,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,938,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,002,000 after purchasing an additional 71,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,616,000 after purchasing an additional 110,522 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 11.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 234,294 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $300.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

