MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 19,263.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after buying an additional 610,063 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 59.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,539,000 after acquiring an additional 169,224 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 153.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 246,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after acquiring an additional 149,192 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 600,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,519,000 after purchasing an additional 117,206 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 97,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90,179 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE opened at $113.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $121.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.61.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

