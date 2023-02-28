MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NCR by 978.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 363,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 330,245 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,479,000 after purchasing an additional 236,400 shares during the last quarter. AREX Capital Management LP raised its position in NCR by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 305,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

NYSE:NCR opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.73 and a beta of 1.68.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NCR had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 26.18%. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

