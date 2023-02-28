MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after buying an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 30.8% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,848,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,301 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,530,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,835 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 36.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,474,000 after purchasing an additional 681,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 561,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

OGN stock opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 111.56%. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

