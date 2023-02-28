MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,312,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,641,000 after purchasing an additional 175,377 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

