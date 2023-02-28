MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,520 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 7.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DaVita by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. UBS Group downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

DVA opened at $82.84 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $124.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

