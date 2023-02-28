MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 447 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $230,973,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 218.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after buying an additional 493,801 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 46.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,789,000 after buying an additional 487,337 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,887,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $13,509,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at $27,212,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at $27,212,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,851 shares of company stock worth $582,461 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MRCY opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -666.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.02.

MRCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

