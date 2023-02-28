MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,402 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 654.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 4,078.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 3,009.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Xerox by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Price Performance

NYSE XRX opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XRX shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Xerox

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Recommended Stories

