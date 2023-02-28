MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 579 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 102.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,130,000 after buying an additional 101,351 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in EPR Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 146.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in EPR Properties by 329.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.37%.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.