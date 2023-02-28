MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 730 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 298.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,216.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,072,084 shares in the company, valued at $843,735,262.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.61. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Read More

