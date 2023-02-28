MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 748 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after acquiring an additional 336,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,182 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,666,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,826,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C William Hosler bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PACW opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

