MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 925 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.6 %

AOS stock opened at $65.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.