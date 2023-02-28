MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vontier by 7.6% during the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 52,042 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at $543,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vontier in the third quarter valued at $204,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Vontier by 9.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 87,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vontier by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 15,136 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vontier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

