MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 180.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 463.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

HBI opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

