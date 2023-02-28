MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 451,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 117,360 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,335,000 after purchasing an additional 382,793 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 134.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 46.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,871,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,783,000 after buying an additional 594,520 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE RDN opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Radian Group had a net margin of 62.39% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $314.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Stories

