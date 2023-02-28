MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 478.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dana during the third quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dana by 121.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dana by 631.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dana

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $624,888.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Dana Stock Performance

Shares of DAN stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Dana Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.33). Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently -23.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

