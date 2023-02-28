Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Raised by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,931 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.4% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,074,064,000 after acquiring an additional 784,656 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,306,701,000 after acquiring an additional 939,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after acquiring an additional 766,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.4 %

MSFT stock opened at $250.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

