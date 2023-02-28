Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $285.58.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.4 %

MSFT stock opened at $250.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

