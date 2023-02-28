Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Modiv from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Shares of MDV stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. The company has a market cap of $90.56 million and a PE ratio of -12.14. Modiv has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modiv by 56.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 111,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modiv by 365.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 63,129 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Modiv in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Modiv by 851.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

