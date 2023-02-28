Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stake Lessened by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,969 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 35.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 43.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.6% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $566,629.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,631.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $566,629.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,631.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $240,414.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,337.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,405 shares of company stock valued at $12,871,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.34 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.86.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

See Also

