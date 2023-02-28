Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Position Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 35.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 43.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.6% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $50.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 36,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,539,059.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 36,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,539,059.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,502.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $566,629.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,631.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,405 shares of company stock worth $12,871,701 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

