Mount Rainier Acquisition (NASDAQ:RNERU) Shares Down 36.3%

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNERU – Get Rating) fell 36.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. 14,191 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 239% from the average session volume of 4,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNERU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology focused businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp.

