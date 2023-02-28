MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Up 8.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $43.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MP Materials traded as high as $35.70 and last traded at $35.69. 1,505,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,790,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 57,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 18.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

