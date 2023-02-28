Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stake Reduced by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 979,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,829,000 after buying an additional 85,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 843.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $947,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,375,765.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.46. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $51.48.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

