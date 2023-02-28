Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Holdings Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) by 168.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,996 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mustang Bio were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 471.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44,312 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 724.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 116,416 shares in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Mustang Bio Stock Performance

Shares of MBIO opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mustang Bio Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on MBIO. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Mustang Bio to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Mustang Bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.