MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) Stock Price Down 1.6%

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.87. 325,248 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 324,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.

Get MyMD Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MyMD Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.