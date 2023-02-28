New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) versus Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Head-To-Head Survey

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Concept Energy and Crescent Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy $100,000.00 66.18 $70,000.00 $0.03 43.01 Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 1.36 -$358.54 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

New Concept Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crescent Energy.

4.2% of New Concept Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New Concept Energy and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy 66.11% 2.66% 2.62% Crescent Energy 11.11% 130.62% 14.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for New Concept Energy and Crescent Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Energy 1 2 3 0 2.33

Crescent Energy has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 40.29%. Given Crescent Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than New Concept Energy.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats New Concept Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

