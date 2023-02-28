New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stephens raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.95.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $8.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.04. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,800 shares of company stock worth $858,186. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

