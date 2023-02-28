News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in News by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in News by 3,529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter worth about $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of News by 8,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in News by 34.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWSA opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. News’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.03.

About News

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.