Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Shares Up 3.7%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. 1,315 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEXXY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nexi from €10.50 ($11.17) to €11.25 ($11.97) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Nexi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Nexi in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

Nexi Stock Up 3.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53.

Nexi Company Profile

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

