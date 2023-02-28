NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99. 2,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFYEF. TD Securities lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. CIBC downgraded NFI Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.
NFI Group Stock Down 6.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32.
About NFI Group
NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NFI Group (NFYEF)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.