Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.27 and last traded at $74.00. 31,012 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 27,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.21.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.90.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

