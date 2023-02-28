Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $641.36 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,632,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 26,429 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.5% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $641,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.92 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

