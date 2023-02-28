NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NMI were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,172,000 after buying an additional 182,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,532,000 after purchasing an additional 153,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NMI by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,723,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,847,000 after buying an additional 354,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NMI by 4.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,613,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,165,000 after buying an additional 137,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $217,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.28. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. NMI had a net margin of 55.97% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

