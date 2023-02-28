Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

NOMD stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

