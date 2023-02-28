Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,634 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.1% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 512 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

Shares of MSFT opened at $250.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

