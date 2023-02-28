Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Trading Down 2.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.4% on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $31.11 and last traded at $31.34. Approximately 77,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,886,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 625,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 69,233 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 114,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 59,550 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 365,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 118,539 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.00.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Stories

