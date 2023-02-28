NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after purchasing an additional 74,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,525,000 after acquiring an additional 104,109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,601,000 after acquiring an additional 292,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,561,000 after acquiring an additional 59,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.93. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 77.54%.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

