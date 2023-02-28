NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) vs. MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Head to Head Survey

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NovoCure and MiMedx Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $537.84 million 15.16 -$92.53 million ($0.88) -87.84 MiMedx Group $258.61 million 2.07 -$10.28 million ($0.30) -15.73

MiMedx Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NovoCure. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiMedx Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

78.4% of NovoCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of NovoCure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of MiMedx Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NovoCure and MiMedx Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 3 2 0 2.17 MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

NovoCure presently has a consensus target price of $95.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.54%. MiMedx Group has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.90%. Given MiMedx Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than NovoCure.

Risk and Volatility

NovoCure has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NovoCure and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure -17.20% -20.98% -7.91% MiMedx Group -12.44% N/A -18.45%

Summary

MiMedx Group beats NovoCure on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

